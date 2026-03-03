Left Menu

Nepal's Parliamentary Elections: Youth Uprising, New Political Directions

Nepal is undergoing parliamentary elections just a year after a youth-led movement unseated the previous government. With nearly 19 million registered voters, the increase underscores rising political engagement. The new election is testing traditional parties against the fresh appeal of the National Independent Party.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kathmandu | Updated: 03-03-2026 13:50 IST | Created: 03-03-2026 13:50 IST
As Nepal heads to parliamentary elections, the backdrop is a year of political upheaval following a youth-driven uprising that ousted the government chosen in the last elections. The youth movement's impact continues as nearly 19 million Nepalis, including a notable increase in young voters, head to the polls.

The electoral process involves choosing 165 members for the House of Representatives through direct voting, while 110 seats will be filled through a proportional representation system. Prominent traditional parties face scrutiny as the National Independent Party, led by former rapper Balendra Shah, challenges the status quo.

Nepal's political landscape remains shaped by coalition governments, reflecting a history of instability with 15 governments in two decades. In this election, voter enthusiasm signals a demand for change, focusing on improved governance and transparency.

(With inputs from agencies.)

