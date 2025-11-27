Controversy Erupts Over MBBS Seats for Muslim Students in Reasi Medical College

The Shiv Sena Dogra Front staged a protest Thursday over the allocation of majority MBBS seats to Muslim students from Kashmir at a medical institution in Reasi district, demanding an investigation by the Anti-Corruption Bureau. They allege a conspiracy against the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Institute of Medical Excellence (SMVDIME).

This year, SMVDIME received 50 sanctioned MBBS seats. The admission of 42 Muslim students led to a backlash from right-wing Hindu groups, who challenged the admissions process and sought 'minority institution' status for the newly founded college. Ashok Gupta, president of the protesting party, criticized the admission process overseen by the Jammu and Kashmir Board of Professional Entrance Examination (JKBOPEE).

Amid calls for a probe, Gupta accused officials of a plan to infiltrate Hindu institutions using official mechanisms. Other advocacy groups, such as the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP), echoed demands for the admission list's revocation and amendments to declare the college a minority institution in Jammu and Kashmir. Various protests ensued across the region, seeking Hindu-specific admissions at the college.

(With inputs from agencies.)