Left Menu

Controversy Erupts Over MBBS Seats for Muslim Students in Reasi Medical College

The Shiv Sena Dogra Front protested against the admission of Muslim students from Kashmir at a Reasi medical college, demanded an Anti-Corruption Bureau probe, and called for 'minority institution' status, citing a conspiracy against the Hindu-managed institution as Hindu groups question the admissions process.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 27-11-2025 16:35 IST | Created: 27-11-2025 16:35 IST
Controversy Erupts Over MBBS Seats for Muslim Students in Reasi Medical College
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Shiv Sena Dogra Front staged a protest Thursday over the allocation of majority MBBS seats to Muslim students from Kashmir at a medical institution in Reasi district, demanding an investigation by the Anti-Corruption Bureau. They allege a conspiracy against the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Institute of Medical Excellence (SMVDIME).

This year, SMVDIME received 50 sanctioned MBBS seats. The admission of 42 Muslim students led to a backlash from right-wing Hindu groups, who challenged the admissions process and sought 'minority institution' status for the newly founded college. Ashok Gupta, president of the protesting party, criticized the admission process overseen by the Jammu and Kashmir Board of Professional Entrance Examination (JKBOPEE).

Amid calls for a probe, Gupta accused officials of a plan to infiltrate Hindu institutions using official mechanisms. Other advocacy groups, such as the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP), echoed demands for the admission list's revocation and amendments to declare the college a minority institution in Jammu and Kashmir. Various protests ensued across the region, seeking Hindu-specific admissions at the college.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
A History of Tumult: Guinea-Bissau’s Endless Cycle of Coups

A History of Tumult: Guinea-Bissau’s Endless Cycle of Coups

 Global
2
Cameroon Braces for Surging Budget Deficit Amid Economic Boost Efforts

Cameroon Braces for Surging Budget Deficit Amid Economic Boost Efforts

 Global
3
Pioneering Solutions: CSIR's Quest for Technological Indigenization

Pioneering Solutions: CSIR's Quest for Technological Indigenization

 India
4
Una's Legal Clampdown: Dispelling Chaos After Lalsingi Shootout

Una's Legal Clampdown: Dispelling Chaos After Lalsingi Shootout

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can AI ever be conscious? New research lays out most powerful arguments against it

Green taxes boost production but hurt renewable energy access in Africa

Modern AI models may hold key to understanding how brain actually learns

Technology investments fail without strong organizational values

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025