Vice President Approves Long-Awaited Panjab University Senate Election Schedule

In a significant development amid ongoing student protests, Vice President C P Radhakrishnan has approved the long-awaited Panjab University senate election schedule. According to official communication, the election will occur from September 7 to October 4, 2026.

Student protests have been escalating at Panjab University, organized under the Panjab University Bachao Morcha, demanding the overdue election schedule. These protests began in response to the government's earlier decision to restructure the university's administrative bodies.

Amid mounting pressure from political and farmer organizations, the Ministry of Education retracted its decision to change the university's governing body structure. Despite this step back, students continued their agitation seeking election schedule confirmation, eventually receiving support from several political groups in Punjab.