Tributes Pour In for the Legendary Dharmendra: A Pure-Hearted Icon
Political leaders, family, and friends offered heartfelt tributes to legendary actor Dharmendra, remembering him as a 'pure-hearted person' who touched the hearts of millions. Key figures, including Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP President J P Nadda, attended the prayer meeting organized by Dharmendra's wife, Hema Malini.
In a solemn gathering on Thursday, political titans and family members honored the late actor Dharmendra, renowned for his pure-hearted nature and impressive acting career. Revered across generations, he left a lasting mark on Indian cinema.
Among the attendees at the prayer meet was Home Minister Amit Shah, who praised Dharmendra for his ability to transcend cultural and linguistic barriers, lauding his unblemished 60-year career as a testament to his genuine character.
Surrounded by their daughters, a tearful Hema Malini shared memories of her husband, emphasizing the enduring companionship they shared, while J P Nadda called him a pride of the BJP and an everlasting inspiration.
