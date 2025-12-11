Left Menu

Tributes Pour In for the Legendary Dharmendra: A Pure-Hearted Icon

Political leaders, family, and friends offered heartfelt tributes to legendary actor Dharmendra, remembering him as a 'pure-hearted person' who touched the hearts of millions. Key figures, including Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP President J P Nadda, attended the prayer meeting organized by Dharmendra's wife, Hema Malini.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-12-2025 21:14 IST | Created: 11-12-2025 21:14 IST
Tributes Pour In for the Legendary Dharmendra: A Pure-Hearted Icon
Dharmendra
  • Country:
  • India

In a solemn gathering on Thursday, political titans and family members honored the late actor Dharmendra, renowned for his pure-hearted nature and impressive acting career. Revered across generations, he left a lasting mark on Indian cinema.

Among the attendees at the prayer meet was Home Minister Amit Shah, who praised Dharmendra for his ability to transcend cultural and linguistic barriers, lauding his unblemished 60-year career as a testament to his genuine character.

Surrounded by their daughters, a tearful Hema Malini shared memories of her husband, emphasizing the enduring companionship they shared, while J P Nadda called him a pride of the BJP and an everlasting inspiration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
EU's Bold Move: Freezing Russian Assets for Ukraine Aid

EU's Bold Move: Freezing Russian Assets for Ukraine Aid

 Russia
2
Mitch Hay's Stellar Debut Boosts New Zealand's Lead Over West Indies

Mitch Hay's Stellar Debut Boosts New Zealand's Lead Over West Indies

 United States
3
India's Pragmatic Approach: Re-engaging with Afghanistan

India's Pragmatic Approach: Re-engaging with Afghanistan

 Global
4
Patrick Willis Gears Up for the Super Bowl's Bay Area Comeback

Patrick Willis Gears Up for the Super Bowl's Bay Area Comeback

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can help combat trillions in global money laundering losses

AI and big data boost crisis response efficiency, yet adoption remains uneven worldwide

AI models struggling to keep pace with exploding medical data volumes

Systemic barriers blocking technology adoption in primary sector

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025