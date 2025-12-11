Left Menu

Major Drug Bust in Assam: 2 Crore Worth of Narcotics Seized

Drugs valued at Rs 2 crore were confiscated in Assam's Karbi Anglong district. Six arrests were made in connection with the operation. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced the seizure of heroin and opium in separate incidents, praising the local police for their ongoing commitment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 11-12-2025 21:14 IST | Created: 11-12-2025 21:14 IST
In a significant operation, drugs valued at Rs 2 crore were seized in Assam's Karbi Anglong district, leading to the arrest of six individuals, according to Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

The Chief Minister revealed on platform X that heroin and opium were confiscated in two separate operations within the district.

The police managed to seize 294.38 grams of heroin at Dillai Tiniali and recover 26.025 kg of opium in Lahorijan, with Sarma commending the relentless dedication of the Karbi Anglong police team.

(With inputs from agencies.)

