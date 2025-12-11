Major Drug Bust in Assam: 2 Crore Worth of Narcotics Seized

In a significant operation, drugs valued at Rs 2 crore were seized in Assam's Karbi Anglong district, leading to the arrest of six individuals, according to Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

The Chief Minister revealed on platform X that heroin and opium were confiscated in two separate operations within the district.

The police managed to seize 294.38 grams of heroin at Dillai Tiniali and recover 26.025 kg of opium in Lahorijan, with Sarma commending the relentless dedication of the Karbi Anglong police team.

(With inputs from agencies.)