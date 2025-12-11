Left Menu

Russian Forces Claim Control of Key Ukrainian Town

President Vladimir Putin expressed gratitude to the Russian military for taking control of Siversk in eastern Ukraine. This strategic town's capture reportedly aids Russia's goal of advancing toward Sloviansk, a major city still under Ukrainian control. Ukraine has not confirmed this claim.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-12-2025 21:55 IST | Created: 11-12-2025 21:55 IST
Russian Forces Claim Control of Key Ukrainian Town
Vladimir Putin

President Vladimir Putin offered his congratulations to the Russian military on Thursday for allegedly gaining full control over the town of Siversk in eastern Ukraine. The area has been a strategic target for Moscow for some time, as commanders outlined in reports to the Russian leader.

Ukraine has yet to issue an official comment on Russia's battlefield claims, and Reuters has not been able to independently verify the capture of the town. Siversk, with its pre-war population exceeding 10,000, is regarded as a stepping stone for Russian forces aiming to seize Sloviansk, one of the last major Ukrainian strongholds in the Donetsk region.

The Russian commanders informed Putin that despite Ukrainian efforts to defend Siversk using trenches and fortifications, Russian forces succeeded by disrupting logistics and outflanking defensive lines. President Putin commended the military's success and efforts, declaring that their strategy effectively countered Ukrainian defenses and paved the way for future advances.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pawan Kalyan Calls for Hindu Unity Against Targeted Attacks

Pawan Kalyan Calls for Hindu Unity Against Targeted Attacks

 India
2
EU's Bold Move: Freezing Russian Assets for Ukraine Aid

EU's Bold Move: Freezing Russian Assets for Ukraine Aid

 Russia
3
Mitch Hay's Stellar Debut Boosts New Zealand's Lead Over West Indies

Mitch Hay's Stellar Debut Boosts New Zealand's Lead Over West Indies

 United States
4
India's Pragmatic Approach: Re-engaging with Afghanistan

India's Pragmatic Approach: Re-engaging with Afghanistan

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can help combat trillions in global money laundering losses

AI and big data boost crisis response efficiency, yet adoption remains uneven worldwide

AI models struggling to keep pace with exploding medical data volumes

Systemic barriers blocking technology adoption in primary sector

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025