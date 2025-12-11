Metro Heist: Women's Quartet Nabbed in Daring Theft

The Delhi Police have apprehended four women involved in the theft of a commuter's wallet, packed with jewellery and cash, during a Metro train ride. The arrests were made after detailed scrutiny of CCTV footage aided in locating the suspects.

This swift action followed a complaint by a resident of Haryana's Rewari district, who reported that his wallet, containing a gold chain, earrings, silver rings, and Rs 20,000 in cash, went missing near R K Ashram Metro Station on December 4. Police investigations led to a breakthrough, identifying and trailing a group of female suspects captured on Metro station cameras.

Law enforcement officials intercepted the women at Shadipur Metro Station, leading to their detention. Among the alleged culprits, Komal, Neha, Yogita, all aged 22, and Geeta, 45, suspected to be the group's leader, were arrested. Geeta reportedly has a history of similar offenses. Authorities recovered the gold chain, earrings, silver rings, and a portion of the stolen cash, amounting to Rs 12,000, from the accused.

(With inputs from agencies.)