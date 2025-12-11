Fake BJP Representative Nabbed in Deputy CM Residence

Left Menu

A man named Dashrath Pal was arrested for posing as a Delhi BJP representative during a visit to Uttar Pradesh Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya. Upon interrogation, it was found that Pal had no ties with the BJP leader. Accused of fraud in multiple cities, legal actions are proceeding.

Updated: 11-12-2025 21:55 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A man accused of impersonating a representative of the Delhi BJP president was arrested at the residence of Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya on Thursday, officials reported.

The suspect, Dashrath Pal from Hodi Bacheda village in Gautam Buddh Nagar, claimed to be linked to Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva, but suspicions arose during the encounter leading to his questioning and arrest.

Authorities discovered that Pal had a history of fraud across Noida, Bulandshahr, Meerut, and Lucknow. A case has been registered in Lucknow, and the state government vows strict action against those deceiving or tarnishing the administration's image.

(With inputs from agencies.)

