Oracle's AI Gamble: Tech Selloff Raises Concerns Over Future

Oracle's shares plunged by 13%, triggering a tech selloff as concerns grew over the company's substantial spending and bleak forecasts on AI investments. With a $300 billion deal tied to OpenAI, Oracle faces volatility, amid rising worries about its debt and competitive positioning compared to Google and other tech giants.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-12-2025 21:54 IST | Created: 11-12-2025 21:54 IST
On Thursday, Oracle's shares experienced a sharp 13% decline, setting off a broader tech selloff. The drop was attributed to the company's significant spending and less optimistic forecasts concerning its investments in artificial intelligence (AI). These developments have raised doubts among investors regarding the swift payoff of Oracle's hefty AI bets.

This year, Oracle emerged as a notable participant in the AI infrastructure race, greatly fueled by a substantial $300 billion deal with OpenAI. However, this association has linked Oracle's financial health to the fortunes of the ChatGPT creator, especially as concerns mount about Google surpassing OpenAI in the AI sector.

The tech sector's increased reliance on debt, highlighted by Oracle alongside heavyweights like Meta and Amazon, marks a shift from their historical dependence on robust cash flow. These investments, tech leaders argue, are imperative for harnessing a technology anticipated to enhance business efficiency, though concerns over overinvestment remain prevalent.

