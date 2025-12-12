Rift in Congress: Former MLA Calls for Youth-Led Leadership

In an incisive letter to Congress leader Sonia Gandhi, former MLA Mohammed Moquim has criticized the leadership style of the party, highlighting a growing detachment between Congress leadership and grassroots workers.

Moquim, previously an MLA from Barabati-Cuttak, expressed his inability to meet Rahul Gandhi in three years, questioning the leadership techniques of Mallikarjun Kharge.

He emphasized the need for Priyanka Gandhi and other youthful leaders to take central roles, aiming to bridge the disconnect and inspire India's youth who make up a substantial portion of the electorate.

(With inputs from agencies.)