Delhi Metro's New Golden Line Set to Transform South Delhi Connectivity

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has embarked on a significant undertaking in its Phase IV expansion, launching construction on the Lajpat Nagar–Saket G Block corridor. This development marks the first civil work beyond priority stretches and promises to enhance connectivity across South Delhi.

The Golden Line, or Line 11, will comprise eight new stations, linking vital residential and commercial hubs while providing improved integration with existing metro lines. The project kicked off with the first test pile and groundbreaking ceremony at Pushpa Bhawan near Saket, attended by DMRC Managing Director Vikas Kumar and senior officials.

An essential upgrade for commuters, the new line is expected to simplify travel to key areas while offering seamless interchange options at Chirag Delhi and Lajpat Nagar. In parallel, work continues on other Phase IV corridors, maintaining Delhi Metro's role as a catalyst for modern, reliable urban mobility.

