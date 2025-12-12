India's forex reserves jump by USD 1.033 billion to USD 687.26 billion during the week ended December 5, says RBI.
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 12-12-2025 17:07 IST | Created: 12-12-2025 17:07 IST
India's forex reserves jump by USD 1.033 billion to USD 687.26 billion during the week ended December 5, says RBI.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- India
- forex
- reserves
- RBI
- economic stability
- finance
- investment
- foreign exchange
- currency
- economy
ALSO READ
Entertainment Shifts: CBS Overhaul, Avatar Budget Cuts, Eurovision Boycott, Disney's AI Investment
Revitalizing Prosperity: Dutch Report Calls for Tech Investments and Labor Reforms
Punjab and UK Forge Strategic Ties for Investment Success
PLI scheme boosts manufacturing, exports and jobs with ₹2 lakh crore investments
Brookfield's Billion-Dollar Investment in Maharashtra's Global Capability Centre