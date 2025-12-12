Congress MLA Calls for Fresh Leadership Amid Party's Decline
Former Congress MLA Mohammed Moquim from Odisha's Barabati-Cuttack constituency has reached out to Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi, requesting her intervention and push for new leadership to navigate what he terms a 'difficult phase' for the party.
Speaking to reporters, Moquim expressed concerns about the current leadership's efficacy, noting that age is not on AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge's side and emphasized the need for younger leaders to take the helm. Drawing attention to the recent electoral setbacks, including the Nuapada by-election loss to the BJP, Moquim highlighted the urgency for change.
In his correspondence to Gandhi, Moquim laments the party's organisational decline, internal decision-making pitfalls, and disconnect with India's youth as factors attributing to Congress's diminishing legacy, stressing the necessity for immediate corrective action and reinvigorated leadership to revive the party's fortunes.
