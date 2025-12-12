Chidambaram Criticizes Karnataka's 'Bulldozer Justice' Approach on Narcotics

In a strong rebuke, Congress leader P Chidambaram called out the Karnataka government for considering the demolition of properties linked to those involved in the drug trade. He likened the proposed measures to 'bulldozer justice' seen in Uttar Pradesh, labeling it both illegal and unjust.

Chidambaram referenced the Supreme Court's directive against home demolitions without due legal process, highlighting the violation of fundamental and human rights. He urged Karnataka, a Congress-ruled state, to steer clear of such controversial measures.

The Karnataka Home Minister, G Parameshwara, defended the strategy as part of a broader crackdown on narcotics trafficking, including deporting foreign offenders and holding local landlords accountable. The ongoing measures are aimed at making Karnataka a drug-free state.

(With inputs from agencies.)