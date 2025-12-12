Left Menu

Dazzling Recovery: Jharkhand Police Reclaim Stolen Jewellery

Jharkhand Police have successfully recovered stolen jewellery valued at Rs 60 lakh from Bihar. Following a complaint by Ranchi resident Nilay Prakash, authorities seized 425 gm of gold and 450 gm of silver from Rajkumar Yadav in Katihar district. Police continue hunting for other suspects involved.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 12-12-2025 21:18 IST | Created: 12-12-2025 21:18 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant breakthrough, Jharkhand Police have recovered stolen jewellery valued at Rs 60 lakh from a house in adjoining Bihar, a senior officer announced on Friday.

The operation followed a snatching complaint by Nilay Prakash, a resident of Jayprakash Nagar, Ranchi, filed on December 8. Police seized the jewellery, comprising 425 gm of gold and 450 gm of silver, from Rajkumar Yadav's residence in the Kodha area of Bihar's Katihar district.

Ranchi Superintendent of Police Paras Rana confirmed the success and stated that efforts are underway to capture additional suspects, with ongoing raids at multiple sites in connection with the crime.

(With inputs from agencies.)

