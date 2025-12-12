Dazzling Recovery: Jharkhand Police Reclaim Stolen Jewellery

In a significant breakthrough, Jharkhand Police have recovered stolen jewellery valued at Rs 60 lakh from a house in adjoining Bihar, a senior officer announced on Friday.

The operation followed a snatching complaint by Nilay Prakash, a resident of Jayprakash Nagar, Ranchi, filed on December 8. Police seized the jewellery, comprising 425 gm of gold and 450 gm of silver, from Rajkumar Yadav's residence in the Kodha area of Bihar's Katihar district.

Ranchi Superintendent of Police Paras Rana confirmed the success and stated that efforts are underway to capture additional suspects, with ongoing raids at multiple sites in connection with the crime.

(With inputs from agencies.)