Empowering Assam's Youth: NTPC's Mobile Science Lab Initiative

The NTPC has partnered with Seva Bharati Purbanchal to launch a mobile science lab project in 60 schools across western Assam. This initiative, aimed at enhancing science education in remote areas, will deploy fully equipped vans to provide hands-on learning experiences in various scientific fields.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 12-12-2025 18:08 IST | Created: 12-12-2025 18:08 IST
India's state-run NTPC has launched an ambitious educational initiative partnering with Seva Bharati Purbanchal to bring mobile science labs to 60 government schools in western Assam.

This Rs 57.88 lakh project targets 20 schools each in the districts of Bongaigaon, Chirang, and Kokrajhar under NTPC's CSR program.

The initiative focuses on hands-on science education, providing students with experiential learning through fully equipped mobile labs that include microscopes, telescopes, and solar kits, promoting curiosity in physics, chemistry, biology, and beyond.

