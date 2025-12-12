Empowering Assam's Youth: NTPC's Mobile Science Lab Initiative

India's state-run NTPC has launched an ambitious educational initiative partnering with Seva Bharati Purbanchal to bring mobile science labs to 60 government schools in western Assam.

This Rs 57.88 lakh project targets 20 schools each in the districts of Bongaigaon, Chirang, and Kokrajhar under NTPC's CSR program.

The initiative focuses on hands-on science education, providing students with experiential learning through fully equipped mobile labs that include microscopes, telescopes, and solar kits, promoting curiosity in physics, chemistry, biology, and beyond.

(With inputs from agencies.)