TISS to Launch Missions to Enhance Global and Domestic Reach Ahead of Centenary

The Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) announced plans on Friday to broaden its academic reach as it approaches its 90th anniversary in 2026. The institute will embark on two new initiatives, Mission Bharat and Mission Global, to strengthen its foothold both domestically and internationally.

Globally, TISS aspires to enhance its collaborative research efforts with Western universities and serve as a hub for rural innovations. It will also extend its skill education network, already active in 67 locations worldwide, to regions with skill gaps such as Africa, Southeast Asia, and Latin America.

Domestically, Mission Bharat will focus on increasing awareness and opportunities for students from underrepresented Indian states. By forming targeted strategies and engaging professors to visit marginalized areas, TISS aims to reshape its image to being more inclusive and accessible to various demographics.

(With inputs from agencies.)