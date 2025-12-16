Intensified Manhunt: Brown University Shooting Leaves Campus on Edge
The manhunt for a gunman who killed two Brown University students and injured seven others extends into its fourth day, leaving the Providence community apprehensive. Authorities have yet to identify the shooter. Enhanced security measures are in place while students and residents cope with the tension.
Providence police are deploying intense efforts to capture the individual, including releasing surveillance footage of the masked suspect and urging public assistance. The College Hill neighborhood is notably silent as many students have left town, and residents stay indoors for safety. Enhanced security protocols have been enacted, and schools like the Wheeler School have canceled classes.
Brown University has significantly increased safety measures, doubling public safety staffing and securing campus buildings. The tragic incident claimed the lives of two promising young students, Ella Cook and Mukhammad Aziz Umurzokov, each remembered fondly by family and community. Authorities intensify efforts, emphasizing the importance of identifying the shooter to resolve the case swiftly.
(With inputs from agencies.)
