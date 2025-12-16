Intensified Manhunt: Brown University Shooting Leaves Campus on Edge

The tense search for a gunman responsible for killing two Brown University students and injuring seven others continues into a fourth day, causing widespread unease across the campus and its surrounding areas. The community remains on high alert as authorities have yet to identify the suspect.

Providence police are deploying intense efforts to capture the individual, including releasing surveillance footage of the masked suspect and urging public assistance. The College Hill neighborhood is notably silent as many students have left town, and residents stay indoors for safety. Enhanced security protocols have been enacted, and schools like the Wheeler School have canceled classes.

Brown University has significantly increased safety measures, doubling public safety staffing and securing campus buildings. The tragic incident claimed the lives of two promising young students, Ella Cook and Mukhammad Aziz Umurzokov, each remembered fondly by family and community. Authorities intensify efforts, emphasizing the importance of identifying the shooter to resolve the case swiftly.

