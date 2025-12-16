Supreme Court Resolutions: New Vice Chancellors for Kerala's Technical Universities
The Supreme Court facilitated the appointments of vice chancellors to two technical universities in Kerala, resolving a prolonged deadlock between the state's governor and chief minister. Dr. Ciza Thomas and Dr. Saji Gopinathan were appointed to lead the institutions. A court-ordered committee recommended the candidates.
- Country:
- India
In a decisive move, the Supreme Court stepped in to break a prolonged deadlock between Kerala's Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan over appointing vice chancellors for two key technical universities.
Following the Supreme Court's guidance, the appointments of Dr. Ciza Thomas as Vice Chancellor of APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University and Dr. Saji Gopinathan for the Kerala University of Digital Sciences, Innovation and Technology were formally announced. This decision was made public on Tuesday after a notification from the chancellor's office.
The conflict, rooted in disagreements over the chief minister's role in the selection process, has been ongoing and even reached the judiciary, with litigation in the Kerala High Court. The Supreme Court intervened after a stalemate persisted, underscoring the tense dynamics between the state government and the governor.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Himachal Pradesh's United Fight Against Chitta: A Public Movement Led by Chief Minister
Governor Holds Back on TMC Resignations Amid Messi Event Controversy
Galgotias University: A Beacon of Education Excellence Recognized by UP's Chief Minister
Goa Assembly Gears Up for Governor's Inaugural Address
Aroop Biswas wrote to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee asking to be relieved of Sports department responsibilities: TMC leader Kunal Ghosh.