Supreme Court Resolutions: New Vice Chancellors for Kerala's Technical Universities

In a decisive move, the Supreme Court stepped in to break a prolonged deadlock between Kerala's Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan over appointing vice chancellors for two key technical universities.

Following the Supreme Court's guidance, the appointments of Dr. Ciza Thomas as Vice Chancellor of APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University and Dr. Saji Gopinathan for the Kerala University of Digital Sciences, Innovation and Technology were formally announced. This decision was made public on Tuesday after a notification from the chancellor's office.

The conflict, rooted in disagreements over the chief minister's role in the selection process, has been ongoing and even reached the judiciary, with litigation in the Kerala High Court. The Supreme Court intervened after a stalemate persisted, underscoring the tense dynamics between the state government and the governor.

(With inputs from agencies.)