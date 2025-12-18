Left Menu

Amity University Lucknow Celebrates 21st Convocation with Honors and Achievements

Amity University Lucknow Campus celebrated its 21st Convocation by awarding degrees to 1,730 students and presenting honorary doctorates and awards. The event emphasized holistic education, research, and innovation, highlighting the university's contribution to emerging fields. Notable speakers encouraged graduates to uphold moral values and contribute to nation-building.

Amity University Lucknow Campus held its 21st Convocation Ceremony, awarding degrees to 1,730 students from undergraduate, postgraduate, and doctoral programs. The event celebrated significant achievements, including the bestowing of 58 PhD degrees and numerous academic awards for excellence.

Notable dignitaries addressed the graduates, emphasizing the importance of holistic education, moral integrity, and community contribution. Dr. Aseem Chauhan reiterated the university's commitment to preparing students for success through its unique BHAAG principle, which integrates behavioral science and human values.

The ceremony also honored distinguished personalities with honorary doctorates, underscoring Amity's collaborative efforts in various sectors. As the convocation concluded, the celebration marked a proud milestone for students, families, and the university community, reinforcing Amity's role in delivering world-class education.

