Harnessing AI: Revolutionizing Education Despite Ethical Concerns

Artificial intelligence is revolutionizing the education sector but raises ethical concerns, says educationist Shishir Jaipuria. While AI enhances personalized learning and teacher productivity, issues like cheating and privacy breaches persist. Emphasizing the National Education Policy and holistic development, Jaipuria advocates for strong parental involvement and digital competencies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-12-2025 10:33 IST | Created: 20-12-2025 10:33 IST
Artificial intelligence is a transformative force in education, yet it brings ethical concerns, asserts Shishir Jaipuria, Chairman of the Seth Anandram Jaipuria Group of Educational Institutions. AI's integration into education is reshaping learning processes and future job markets, but its potential misuse remains a critical issue.

AI aids in personalizing student learning experiences, identifying gaps, and enhancing teacher efficiency, Jaipuria told PTI. However, he warns about AI misuse for cheating in online assessments and the need for data protection. He emphasizes the importance of developing digital competencies among educators to harness AI effectively.

Jaipuria praises the National Education Policy's goals for competency-based learning but highlights challenges in implementation, such as resistance to language policies and inadequate funding. Addressing systemic issues like student suicides, he advocates for collaborative efforts from schools and parents to redefine success beyond grades.

