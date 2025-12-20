Rajasthan High Court Orders Election Solution Summit for University

The Rajasthan High Court has mandated Rajasthan University and the state's administration to promptly organize a meeting involving key stakeholders for planning student union elections for the upcoming academic session.

Justice Sameer Jain's bench instructed the parties to collaborate with affiliate colleges and student aspirants to devise electoral policies, reflecting a commitment to transparency in student governance.

Asserting the importance of academic and democratic processes coexisting, the court outlined procedures to address grievances and proper fund utilization, with a key meeting scheduled for January 19.

(With inputs from agencies.)