Rajasthan High Court Orders Election Solution Summit for University
The Rajasthan High Court has directed Rajasthan University to convene stakeholders to finalize plans for student union elections. Justice Sameer Jain emphasized transparent governance and ordered the university to ensure fair practices, address grievances, and utilize election fees appropriately.
The Rajasthan High Court has mandated Rajasthan University and the state's administration to promptly organize a meeting involving key stakeholders for planning student union elections for the upcoming academic session.
Justice Sameer Jain's bench instructed the parties to collaborate with affiliate colleges and student aspirants to devise electoral policies, reflecting a commitment to transparency in student governance.
Asserting the importance of academic and democratic processes coexisting, the court outlined procedures to address grievances and proper fund utilization, with a key meeting scheduled for January 19.
