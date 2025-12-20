Tourists Flock to Himachal's Fresh Air Amidst North India's Pollution

With winter's chill enveloping Himachal Pradesh, tourists are flocking to the region's renowned destinations, including Kullu and Manali, seeking respite from the poor air quality plaguing Delhi and other north Indian cities. The crisp mountain air offers a welcome escape from the respiratory issues triggered by urban pollution.

Visitors, like Faridabad's Pankaj, report relief from the smog-induced respiratory heaviness, coughs, and eye irritation. Pankaj planned his trip to Manali with friends to breathe in fresh air and enjoy the area's scenic beauty. Meanwhile, Gurugram resident Saurav Pandey highlights shuttered shops back home as shopkeepers try to avoid pollution's ill effects.

The influx of tourists is reviving Himachal's tourism economy, with over 15,000 vehicles arriving in the Kullu-Manali region. Officials link the surge in arrivals to the upcoming festive season and the potential for snow, which could further allure visitors. Local businesses are buzzing with preparations for Christmas and New Year, offering live music and religious ceremonies to enhance the festive atmosphere.