Delhi Police Unravels Overseas Job Scam, Accused Arrested
Delhi Police arrested Rahisudeen Malik for allegedly running a cheating racket. Accused of offering fake overseas jobs, Malik was caught after a complaint led to an investigation. He confessed to defrauding unemployed youth by supplying forged job and visa documents. Police continue probing the extent of the scam.
A major breakthrough has been achieved by the Delhi Police in dismantling a cheating racket with international implications. Officers arrested Rahisudeen Malik, a 42-year-old from south Delhi, suspected of orchestrating fake overseas employment schemes, promising jobs abroad using forged documents.
The crackdown followed a formal complaint lodged at the Aman Vihar police station on October 9, alleging fraud. Malik's methods involved luring victims with the false promise of overseas employment, backed by phony offer letters and visa paperwork. His arrest follows an intense investigation, utilizing both technical surveillance and human intelligence.
During questioning, Malik admitted to previous fraudulent activities and revealed the mechanisms he used to target educated and unemployed youth. Authorities are digging deeper into his network to uncover any additional victims and collaborators involved in this criminal endeavor. The investigation remains active and ongoing.
