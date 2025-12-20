Punjab's Sky-High Ambitions: Affordable Aviation Training Takes Flight

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann announced a robust plan to enhance the state's aviation industry by offering high-quality, affordable training aligned with industry standards.

During an interaction with aircraft engineers and trainees at Patiala Flying Club, Mann expressed the government's goal to position Punjab as a hub in the aviation sector in the coming years.

The chief minister highlighted the reduced cost of becoming a commercial pilot at Patiala Flying Club, making it accessible to students from diverse backgrounds, and announced the launch of a new aviation museum to inspire future generations.

