Punjab's Sky-High Ambitions: Affordable Aviation Training Takes Flight
Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann announced Punjab's strategic move to establish a robust aviation ecosystem by providing quality and affordable training. With new initiatives like a subsidized pilot training program and an upcoming aviation museum, the state aims to transform into an aviation hub, creating job opportunities and preserving India's flying heritage.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Patiala | Updated: 20-12-2025 19:05 IST | Created: 20-12-2025 19:05 IST
- Country:
- India
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann announced a robust plan to enhance the state's aviation industry by offering high-quality, affordable training aligned with industry standards.
During an interaction with aircraft engineers and trainees at Patiala Flying Club, Mann expressed the government's goal to position Punjab as a hub in the aviation sector in the coming years.
The chief minister highlighted the reduced cost of becoming a commercial pilot at Patiala Flying Club, making it accessible to students from diverse backgrounds, and announced the launch of a new aviation museum to inspire future generations.
(With inputs from agencies.)