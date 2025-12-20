Left Menu

Punjab's Sky-High Ambitions: Affordable Aviation Training Takes Flight

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann announced Punjab's strategic move to establish a robust aviation ecosystem by providing quality and affordable training. With new initiatives like a subsidized pilot training program and an upcoming aviation museum, the state aims to transform into an aviation hub, creating job opportunities and preserving India's flying heritage.

Updated: 20-12-2025 19:05 IST
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann announced a robust plan to enhance the state's aviation industry by offering high-quality, affordable training aligned with industry standards.

During an interaction with aircraft engineers and trainees at Patiala Flying Club, Mann expressed the government's goal to position Punjab as a hub in the aviation sector in the coming years.

The chief minister highlighted the reduced cost of becoming a commercial pilot at Patiala Flying Club, making it accessible to students from diverse backgrounds, and announced the launch of a new aviation museum to inspire future generations.

