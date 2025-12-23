Left Menu

Debate Sparks Over Delhi University's Elective Course Syllabus

The Delhi University standing committee debated elective courses for Economics and History, seeking revisions after objections to the 'Economics and Gender' syllabus. Discrepancies arose over themes like intimate violence not aligning with economics and the inclusion of global history in the History syllabus.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-12-2025 17:39 IST | Created: 23-12-2025 17:39 IST
Debate Sparks Over Delhi University's Elective Course Syllabus
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi University standing committee on academic matters has initiated a review of new elective course proposals for the postgraduate programs in Economics and History after concerns were raised regarding the syllabus content, an official statement disclosed.

During a meeting held on Monday, committee members expressed objections to the incorporation of themes such as intimate partner violence and gender-related crimes in the 'Economics and Gender' elective, arguing that they did not align with traditional economic studies. Associate professor Dhanpal Singh highlighted these objections, while Monami Sinha countered by underscoring the economic implications of violence against women in labor markets.

Further discussions were held concerning the History department's focus on global history, with some members criticizing the perceived imbalance against Indian history. The head of the department reassured the committee that global perspectives are crucial. Nevertheless, numerous texts were removed from the syllabus following suggestions from committee members.

TRENDING

1
U.S. Coast Guard Pursues Sanctioned Oil Tanker Amid Geopolitical Tension

U.S. Coast Guard Pursues Sanctioned Oil Tanker Amid Geopolitical Tension

 Global
2
Yen's Tumble: BOJ's Rate Hike Stirs Forex Markets

Yen's Tumble: BOJ's Rate Hike Stirs Forex Markets

 Global
3
Najib Razak's Fate Hangs in Balance Amid 1MDB Corruption Scandal

Najib Razak's Fate Hangs in Balance Amid 1MDB Corruption Scandal

 Global
4
Australia's Natural Gas Reservation Proposal: A New Policy to Secure Domestic Supply

Australia's Natural Gas Reservation Proposal: A New Policy to Secure Domesti...

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s greatest risk is obedience, not autonomy, researchers warn

AI reshapes India’s cybercrime landscape, raising urgent legal, ethical, and forensic challenges

Urban AI surveillance fuels privacy fears and behavioral control

How generative AI is redefining teaching, learning, and academic authority

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025