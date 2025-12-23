Debate Sparks Over Delhi University's Elective Course Syllabus

The Delhi University standing committee on academic matters has initiated a review of new elective course proposals for the postgraduate programs in Economics and History after concerns were raised regarding the syllabus content, an official statement disclosed.

During a meeting held on Monday, committee members expressed objections to the incorporation of themes such as intimate partner violence and gender-related crimes in the 'Economics and Gender' elective, arguing that they did not align with traditional economic studies. Associate professor Dhanpal Singh highlighted these objections, while Monami Sinha countered by underscoring the economic implications of violence against women in labor markets.

Further discussions were held concerning the History department's focus on global history, with some members criticizing the perceived imbalance against Indian history. The head of the department reassured the committee that global perspectives are crucial. Nevertheless, numerous texts were removed from the syllabus following suggestions from committee members.