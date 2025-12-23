Left Menu

Aravalli Agitation: Rajasthan Congress vs BJP Over Mining Plans

The Rajasthan Congress has launched a mass agitation against the BJP-led governments at both state and national levels over mining plans in the Aravallis. Alleging a conspiracy to exploit mineral wealth, Congress leaders claim that the new definition of the range undermines ecological safeguards.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 23-12-2025 19:12 IST | Created: 23-12-2025 19:12 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Rajasthan Congress has declared a widespread campaign after accusing the BJP-led administrations at both the Centre and in Rajasthan of misleading the public about mining plans in the Aravallis. This move is set against the backdrop of a political tug of war between both parties.

Congress leaders, including Rajasthan Congress president Govind Singh Dotasra, have alleged a conspiracy by BJP officials, claiming illicit dealings and partnerships with the mining mafia. They argue that the new criteria for defining the Aravalli range weaken protections, paving the way for extensive mining, which they oppose.

In a contentious debate, Congress has called out key figures like Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav, asserting that current policies damage the Aravallis. They have announced the 'Aravalli Bachao' movement to protest in 19 districts, advocating environmental conservation over mineral extraction.

