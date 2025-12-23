Left Menu

China Challenges U.S. Drone Restrictions

China's commerce ministry has urged the U.S. to stop targeting Chinese drone companies in a newly implemented policy. The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) added Chinese companies, including DJI and Autel, to a list affecting their import or sale, citing national security concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 23-12-2025 19:11 IST | Created: 23-12-2025 19:11 IST
China Challenges U.S. Drone Restrictions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • China

In a developing trade tension, China's commerce ministry has called on the United States to halt its practice of targeting foreign-made drones, specifically Chinese ones, by placing them on a new "Covered List." The ministry promises countermeasures to safeguard the interests of affected Chinese firms.

This announcement follows the Federal Communications Commission's (FCC) decision to label Chinese drone manufacturers, such as DJI and Autel, as national security threats. As a result, the approval of new drone models for import or sale in the U.S. could be barred, marking a significant hurdle for these companies.

This move by the U.S. underscores increasing scrutiny over foreign technology, particularly from China, amid ongoing security allegations. The outcome of this trade-related dispute could have widespread implications for international commerce and bilateral relations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Coast Guard Pursues Sanctioned Oil Tanker Amid Geopolitical Tension

U.S. Coast Guard Pursues Sanctioned Oil Tanker Amid Geopolitical Tension

 Global
2
Yen's Tumble: BOJ's Rate Hike Stirs Forex Markets

Yen's Tumble: BOJ's Rate Hike Stirs Forex Markets

 Global
3
Najib Razak's Fate Hangs in Balance Amid 1MDB Corruption Scandal

Najib Razak's Fate Hangs in Balance Amid 1MDB Corruption Scandal

 Global
4
Australia's Natural Gas Reservation Proposal: A New Policy to Secure Domestic Supply

Australia's Natural Gas Reservation Proposal: A New Policy to Secure Domesti...

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s greatest risk is obedience, not autonomy, researchers warn

AI reshapes India’s cybercrime landscape, raising urgent legal, ethical, and forensic challenges

Urban AI surveillance fuels privacy fears and behavioral control

How generative AI is redefining teaching, learning, and academic authority

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025