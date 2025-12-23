China Challenges U.S. Drone Restrictions

In a developing trade tension, China's commerce ministry has called on the United States to halt its practice of targeting foreign-made drones, specifically Chinese ones, by placing them on a new "Covered List." The ministry promises countermeasures to safeguard the interests of affected Chinese firms.

This announcement follows the Federal Communications Commission's (FCC) decision to label Chinese drone manufacturers, such as DJI and Autel, as national security threats. As a result, the approval of new drone models for import or sale in the U.S. could be barred, marking a significant hurdle for these companies.

This move by the U.S. underscores increasing scrutiny over foreign technology, particularly from China, amid ongoing security allegations. The outcome of this trade-related dispute could have widespread implications for international commerce and bilateral relations.

(With inputs from agencies.)