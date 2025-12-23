Left Menu

Suspension Shakes Jamia Millia Islamia Over Examination Paper Controversy

Jamia Millia Islamia University suspended a faculty member, Prof. Virendra Balaji Shahare, from its Social Work Department due to complaints about the content of an examination paper. The university cited negligence and initiated an inquiry, as detailed by Chief PR Officer Saima Saeed.

Updated: 23-12-2025 22:12 IST | Created: 23-12-2025 22:12 IST
Suspension Shakes Jamia Millia Islamia Over Examination Paper Controversy
The Jamia Millia Islamia University has suspended a faculty member from its Department of Social Work after several complaints were lodged regarding an end-semester examination paper's content. This decision, detailed in an official order from the university, has sparked significant attention.

The contentious examination paper, titled 'Social Problems in India,' was part of the B.A. (Hons) Social Work program. It was set by Prof. Virendra Balaji Shahare for the Semester I exams for the 2025-26 academic session. The nature of the complaints has led to swift action from Jamia Millia Islamia.

As per the university's suspension order, Prof. Shahare has been placed under suspension pending an inquiry. The decision was made by the Vice-Chancellor under Statute 37(1) of the university's statutes. Saima Saeed, the Chief Public Relations Officer, confirmed the investigation is underway, underscoring the seriousness of the issue.

