Irreparable Loss: The Legacy of Vinod Kumar Shukla

Renowned Hindi writer Vinod Kumar Shukla passed away at the age of 88, leaving the literary world mourning an irreparable loss. Known for his powerful prose and poetry, Shukla was a Jnanpith Award recipient. President Droupadi Murmu extended condolences, highlighting his meaningful contributions to literature.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-12-2025 23:54 IST | Created: 23-12-2025 23:54 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Renowned Hindi writer Vinod Kumar Shukla has passed away at the age of 88, causing an irreparable void in the literary community. President Droupadi Murmu expressed her condolences on Tuesday, acknowledging the profound impact of his intuitive and powerful compositions on prose and poetry.

Shukla, a recipient of the prestigious Jnanpith Award, succumbed to age-related ailments at a government hospital in Raipur, Chhattisgarh. His demise marks a significant loss, Murmu noted in a Hindi post on X, emphasizing the empathy and concern reflected in his writings that resonated with communities and individuals.

As the literary world mourns, Shukla's legacy as a transformative figure in Hindi literature remains enduring. His work continues to inspire, highlighting the meaningfulness and sensitivity he brought to his craft.

(With inputs from agencies.)

