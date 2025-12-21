Tragedy Strikes at Hazaribagh Mine: Rescuers Battle Odds to Save Trapped Workers
A catastrophic collapse at a Hazaribagh coal mine has left two workers trapped. Rescuers face darkness, fog, and protests in their ongoing efforts. One worker has been saved and hospitalized. The incident has halted extraction activities at the Central Coalfield Limited site.
- Country:
- India
An accident at a coal mine in Hazaribagh district resulted in two workers being trapped, local police reported Sunday.
The incident occurred late Saturday night at the Central Coalfield Limited area, where the highwall of the mine collapsed onto a coal-loading vehicle, according to a senior official. Sunil Yadav, 30, and Raju Paswan, 50, were identified as the trapped workers, stated Barkagaon SDPO Pawan Kumar.
Despite night's obstacles—including darkness, fog, and workers' protests—the rescue mission continues. One individual has been successfully rescued and hospitalized, Kumar confirmed, while all coal extraction operations at the site are currently halted.
(With inputs from agencies.)