Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes at Hazaribagh Mine: Rescuers Battle Odds to Save Trapped Workers

A catastrophic collapse at a Hazaribagh coal mine has left two workers trapped. Rescuers face darkness, fog, and protests in their ongoing efforts. One worker has been saved and hospitalized. The incident has halted extraction activities at the Central Coalfield Limited site.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hazaribagh | Updated: 21-12-2025 11:22 IST | Created: 21-12-2025 11:22 IST
Tragedy Strikes at Hazaribagh Mine: Rescuers Battle Odds to Save Trapped Workers
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

An accident at a coal mine in Hazaribagh district resulted in two workers being trapped, local police reported Sunday.

The incident occurred late Saturday night at the Central Coalfield Limited area, where the highwall of the mine collapsed onto a coal-loading vehicle, according to a senior official. Sunil Yadav, 30, and Raju Paswan, 50, were identified as the trapped workers, stated Barkagaon SDPO Pawan Kumar.

Despite night's obstacles—including darkness, fog, and workers' protests—the rescue mission continues. One individual has been successfully rescued and hospitalized, Kumar confirmed, while all coal extraction operations at the site are currently halted.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bangladesh Mourns: Youth Leader's Funeral Amid Unrest

Bangladesh Mourns: Youth Leader's Funeral Amid Unrest

 Bangladesh
2
Elise Stefanik Exits Politics to Focus on Family

Elise Stefanik Exits Politics to Focus on Family

 Global
3
Justice Department Documents Stir Epstein Controversy Anew

Justice Department Documents Stir Epstein Controversy Anew

 Global
4
Brazil's Bolsonaro Granted Medical Leave Amid Legal Turbulence

Brazil's Bolsonaro Granted Medical Leave Amid Legal Turbulence

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why Price-Adjusted GDP Shows Asia and the Pacific at the Center of Global Economic Power

Asia’s Missing Exports: How Trade Delays and Policy Gaps Are Holding Back Growth

From Manufacturing Success to High Income: How Malaysia Must Rethink Its Growth Model

Making Nature Bankable: How China Is Unlocking Finance for Ecological Restoration

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025