Left Menu

Vision IAS Penalized for Misleading UPSC Success Claims

The Central Consumer Protection Authority fined Vision IAS Rs 11 lakh for misleading ads about its students' UPSC exam performance. Despite previous warnings, the coaching institute claimed false enrolment figures for successful candidates, leading to a higher penalty and highlighting the need for transparent advertising.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-12-2025 14:02 IST | Created: 25-12-2025 14:02 IST
Vision IAS Penalized for Misleading UPSC Success Claims
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) has imposed an Rs 11 lakh fine on coaching institute Vision IAS for disseminating misleading advertisements regarding its students' performance in the UPSC Civil Services Examination. This marks the first instance of a penalty for a repeat offense under consumer protection laws.

The investigation revealed that Vision IAS, formally known as AjayVision Education Pvt Ltd, falsely implied that its foundation courses were responsible for the success of all its claimed candidates. However, out of over 119 successful candidates for 2022 and 2023, only three were enrolled in the foundation courses. The rest utilized other services like test series and mock interviews.

Despite prior interventions, the institute continued these misleading practices, featuring photos and names of candidates with claims like '7 in Top 10 & 79 in Top 100 selections in CSE 2023.' The Authority cautioned that accurate advertisement is crucial for aspirants making significant investments in their education, and such deceptive practices contravene the Consumer Protection Act, 2019.

TRENDING

1
Criminal Case Launched After Southern Moscow Incident

Criminal Case Launched After Southern Moscow Incident

 Global
2
US Envoy Sparks Greenland Controversy Amidst International Tensions

US Envoy Sparks Greenland Controversy Amidst International Tensions

 Global
3
Tragedy Off Texas Coast: Mexican Navy Plane Crash Claims Six Lives

Tragedy Off Texas Coast: Mexican Navy Plane Crash Claims Six Lives

 Global
4
Moscow Car Bombings Continue: A Pattern Emerges

Moscow Car Bombings Continue: A Pattern Emerges

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Managing Local Debt in China: Insights from Europe’s Long Experience with Fiscal Rules

Building a Future-Ready Indian State: How Mission Karmayogi Is Reshaping Governance Skills

How Europe Is Failing and Protecting Its Youngest: Lessons from New WHO–UNICEF Data

Improving Foodborne Disease Detection Through Better Surveillance and Rapid Response

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025