Left Menu

Akhilesh Yadav alleges neglect of Vajpayee’s ancestral village near Agra

On the 101st birth anniversary of Atal Bihari Vajpayee on Thursday, Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav questioned the Uttar Pradesh government for the alleged neglect of the former prime ministers ancestral village, Bateshwar, in Agra district.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 25-12-2025 20:53 IST | Created: 25-12-2025 20:53 IST
Akhilesh Yadav alleges neglect of Vajpayee’s ancestral village near Agra
  • Country:
  • India

On the 101st birth anniversary of Atal Bihari Vajpayee on Thursday, Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav questioned the Uttar Pradesh government for the alleged neglect of the former prime minister's ancestral village, Bateshwar, in Agra district. In a post on X, Yadav said he wanted to draw the attention of the chief minister (Yogi Adityanath) to the "continued neglect" of Bateshwar, and asked if there were any "special reasons" behind the alleged disregard. The former chief minister also alleged that the BJP builds "towering statues" only for political gains but does not erect any "true memorial" to genuinely honour the national leaders. "Even the statues built by the BJP are political in nature," Yadav said. Vajpayee was born on this day in Gwalior in 1924, which the government observes as 'Good Governance Day'. His ancestral village Bateshwar is located along the Yamuna River near Agra.

The Bharat Ratna awardee passed away in New Delhi on August 16, 2018, at the age of 93.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Criminal Case Launched After Southern Moscow Incident

Criminal Case Launched After Southern Moscow Incident

 Global
2
US Envoy Sparks Greenland Controversy Amidst International Tensions

US Envoy Sparks Greenland Controversy Amidst International Tensions

 Global
3
Tragedy Off Texas Coast: Mexican Navy Plane Crash Claims Six Lives

Tragedy Off Texas Coast: Mexican Navy Plane Crash Claims Six Lives

 Global
4
Moscow Car Bombings Continue: A Pattern Emerges

Moscow Car Bombings Continue: A Pattern Emerges

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Managing Local Debt in China: Insights from Europe’s Long Experience with Fiscal Rules

Building a Future-Ready Indian State: How Mission Karmayogi Is Reshaping Governance Skills

How Europe Is Failing and Protecting Its Youngest: Lessons from New WHO–UNICEF Data

Improving Foodborne Disease Detection Through Better Surveillance and Rapid Response

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025