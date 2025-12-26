Left Menu

Maharashtra: 16-year-old girl student dies by suicide at govt residential school

PTI | Thane | Updated: 26-12-2025 10:28 IST | Created: 26-12-2025 10:28 IST
Maharashtra: 16-year-old girl student dies by suicide at govt residential school
  • Country:
  • India

A 16-year-old girl student allegedly died by suicide at a government-run 'ashram' (residential) school in Murbad tehsil of Maharashtra's Thane district, police have said.

The Class 10 student was found hanging in her hostel room at the school in Moroshi village on Thursday morning, an official said, adding that the reason for the extreme step was not known yet.

Some parents had recently complained of unduly harsh discipline at the school.

During a visit a few days ago, Tribal Development Minister Ashok Uike had expressed displeasure about the lack of amenities at the school.

The Murbad police have registered a case, and a probe is underway, the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Railway Disruption: Eight Wagons Derailed in Bihar

Railway Disruption: Eight Wagons Derailed in Bihar

 India
2
CERC Eyes Transaction Fee Overhaul in Power Market

CERC Eyes Transaction Fee Overhaul in Power Market

 India
3
Overcoming Trials: Indian Badminton's Transitional Season

Overcoming Trials: Indian Badminton's Transitional Season

 India
4
U.S. and Ukraine Leaders Tackle Peace Plan Amid Escalating Russian Attacks

U.S. and Ukraine Leaders Tackle Peace Plan Amid Escalating Russian Attacks

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why Care Work Still Pays Less: How Gendered Jobs and Undervalued Skills Shape Wages

Planning for Survival: Protecting Public Health at Mass Gatherings in a Changing Climate

Why Labour Shortages Are Becoming Structural in the Age of AI and Decarbonisation

Why Africa’s Intermediary Cities Hold the Key to Climate-Smart Urban Development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025