Maharashtra: 16-year-old girl student dies by suicide at govt residential school

A 16-year-old girl student allegedly died by suicide at a government-run 'ashram' (residential) school in Murbad tehsil of Maharashtra's Thane district, police have said.

The Class 10 student was found hanging in her hostel room at the school in Moroshi village on Thursday morning, an official said, adding that the reason for the extreme step was not known yet.

Some parents had recently complained of unduly harsh discipline at the school.

During a visit a few days ago, Tribal Development Minister Ashok Uike had expressed displeasure about the lack of amenities at the school.

The Murbad police have registered a case, and a probe is underway, the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)