NAPA condemns lynching of Hindu man in Bangladesh, demands swift action

The North American Punjabi Association NAPA on Friday strongly condemned the lynching of another Hindu man in Bangladesh, saying the incidents are disturbing and indicate a pattern of violence against religious minorities in the country.A Hindu man identified as Amrit Mondal was lynched in Bangladesh on Wednesday over alleged extortion.The incident came a week after another Hindu man, Dipu Das, was lynched and his body set on fire over blasphemy allegations in Mymensingh.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 26-12-2025 12:27 IST | Created: 26-12-2025 12:27 IST
The North American Punjabi Association (NAPA) on Friday strongly condemned the lynching of another Hindu man in Bangladesh, saying the incidents are disturbing and indicate a pattern of violence against religious minorities in the country.

A Hindu man identified as Amrit Mondal was lynched in Bangladesh on Wednesday over alleged extortion.The incident came a week after another Hindu man, Dipu Das, was lynched and his body set on fire over blasphemy allegations in Mymensingh. NAPA executive director Satnam Singh Chahal said repeated attacks on Hindus raise serious concerns about the safety, dignity and human rights of minority communities in Bangladesh.

''The killing of another Hindu man so soon after the murder of Dipu Chandra Das shows a growing climate of fear and intolerance,'' Chahal said.

He urged the Bangladesh government to conduct swift, transparent and impartial investigations and ensure strict punishment for those responsible.

NAPA also expressed concern over reports of intimidation and violence against minorities and said condemnation alone is not enough without action on the ground.

Das' killing sparked widespread protests by factory workers, students and rights groups in Dhaka and elsewhere in Bangladesh. The Hindu population in Bangladesh has been affected by a series of incidents against minority communities in the country after the ouster of then prime minister Sheikh Hasina in August last year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

