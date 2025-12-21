Suspension of Indian Visa Services in Chittagong Amid Rising Tensions
India halted visa operations in Chittagong, Bangladesh, after the death of youth leader Sharif Osman Hadi sparked unrest. His death led to attacks, including on the Indian High Commissioner's residence. Visa services are suspended until security is reassessed.
- Country:
- Bangladesh
The Indian government has temporarily suspended visa operations at its Visa Application Centre in Chittagong, Bangladesh, due to rising tensions following the death of Sharif Osman Hadi. The prominent youth leader was shot and died, leading to increased unrest across the country.
Hadi's death later resulted in attacks and vandalism, notably targeting the Indian Assistant High Commissioner's residence in Chattogram. Following these incidents, Indian authorities announced that visa services in Chittagong would be indefinitely halted for safety reasons. This suspension took effect Sunday, awaiting a thorough security review.
Authorities, including the Sylhet Metropolitan Police, have enhanced security at Indian diplomatic premises to prevent further escalation. Meanwhile, Hadi's funeral in Dhaka witnessed massive attendance and chants against India, highlighting the political unrest in Bangladesh.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Antariksh Prayogshala: Launching India's Academic Space Labs
Popular Front of India: Allegations of Arms Procurement and Radicalisation
India's Auto Industry Poised for Mixed Growth in 2026 Amid Regulatory and Economic Shifts
Congress indulging in anti-national activities, allowing illegal Bangladeshi immigrants to settle in Assam, alleges PM at rally in Dibrugarh.
India's Biogas Boom: CBG Industry Projected to Soar by 2026