Suspension of Indian Visa Services in Chittagong Amid Rising Tensions

The Indian government has temporarily suspended visa operations at its Visa Application Centre in Chittagong, Bangladesh, due to rising tensions following the death of Sharif Osman Hadi. The prominent youth leader was shot and died, leading to increased unrest across the country.

Hadi's death later resulted in attacks and vandalism, notably targeting the Indian Assistant High Commissioner's residence in Chattogram. Following these incidents, Indian authorities announced that visa services in Chittagong would be indefinitely halted for safety reasons. This suspension took effect Sunday, awaiting a thorough security review.

Authorities, including the Sylhet Metropolitan Police, have enhanced security at Indian diplomatic premises to prevent further escalation. Meanwhile, Hadi's funeral in Dhaka witnessed massive attendance and chants against India, highlighting the political unrest in Bangladesh.

