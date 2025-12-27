Tragedy at Sea: Search for Missing Spanish Family Continues Near Padar Island

Indonesian authorities are intensifying their search efforts for four members of a Spanish family who went missing after their tour boat sank near Padar Island. The incident occurred late Friday, when the vessel, carrying 11 people, experienced engine failure during its journey from Komodo Island.

The ill-fated boat carried a six-member Spanish family, alongside four crew members and a local guide. Among those confirmed missing is Fernando Martín, a coach for the Valencia women's reserve soccer team, and three of his children. While some survivors were rescued, the search continues under challenging conditions.

Search efforts, involving a navy vessel and local residents, have been temporarily halted due to inclement weather. The plan is to resume at dawn on Sunday, as rescuers comb a 9-kilometer radius around the sinking site. Indonesia, an island nation, has frequent marine accidents due to lax safety standards.

