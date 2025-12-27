Left Menu

Shiv Sena and BJP Near Alliance Verdict in Thane Civic Polls

Talks between Shiv Sena and BJP for an alliance in Thane municipal elections are nearing completion, with discussions ongoing for three remaining seats. A Shiv Sena leader stated that senior leaders will soon announce the alliance details, emphasizing directives from Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to maintain a strong alliance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 27-12-2025 20:41 IST | Created: 27-12-2025 20:41 IST
Discussions between Maharashtra's ruling parties, Shiv Sena and the BJP, for a potential alliance in the upcoming municipal elections in Thane, are nearly finalized. However, negotiations on three key seats are still ongoing, according to a Shiv Sena representative on Saturday.

Naresh Mhaske, a Thane Lok Sabha member from the Shiv Sena, indicated that senior leaders would soon disclose the particulars of the alliance. The issues concerning the three seats have been escalated to senior leaders for resolution after extensive local leadership meetings.

Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis have directed that the alliance remain robust. Despite the absence of Ajit Pawar's NCP in these talks, due to Najeeb Mulla's announcement against joining the alliance, preparations are underway for the elections across 131 seats in Thane on January 15.

