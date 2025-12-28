Left Menu

Innovative Focus: Lt Governor's Vision for Jammu University's Future

Lt Governor Manoj Sinha emphasized the need for innovation and entrepreneurship in higher education during a University Council meeting in Jammu. He advocated for programs aligned with national and regional development, approving NEP-aligned reforms and new academic offerings aimed at boosting employability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 28-12-2025 19:44 IST | Created: 28-12-2025 19:44 IST
Lt Governor
  • Country:
  • India

Lt Governor Manoj Sinha of Jammu and Kashmir emphasized the importance of focusing on innovation, employability, and entrepreneurship in higher education. Speaking at the University Council meeting of the Cluster University of Jammu, Sinha highlighted the need to align academic initiatives with regional and national development strategies.

The council endorsed a variety of academic proposals, including a curriculum aligned with the National Education Policy and new programs aimed at enhancing employability. Sinha, also the University's Chancellor, urged the timely implementation of an e-office system by June 2026 and mandated biannual council meetings.

Approved new programs range from a teacher education course to a Master's in Performing Arts, with additional credits for sports and cultural activities. Sinha further encouraged participation in 'Viksit Bharat Yuva' and anti-drug campaigns to foster holistic student development.

