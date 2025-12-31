Left Menu

Justice for Young Life: School Affiliation Revoked Over Tragic Incident

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has cancelled the affiliation of Neerja Modi School after a nine-year-old student allegedly committed suicide due to bullying. The incident sparked calls for more stringent safety measures in schools, with state and CBSE authorities urged to take further action.

Justice for Young Life: School Affiliation Revoked Over Tragic Incident
In a move following a tragic incident, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has revoked the affiliation of Neerja Modi School. This action comes after the alleged suicide of a nine-year-old girl who reportedly faced relentless bullying, prompting serious concerns about student safety.

Vijay Meena, the girl's father, expressed satisfaction with the CBSE's decision but called for more actions from the state. He highlighted that despite numerous complaints about bullying, no adequate measures were taken by the school. The CBSE found significant lapses, necessitating the stern penalty.

While the school's permission to conduct senior secondary and admissions got annulled, questions about state governance on such matters arose. Opposition and parents have urged the state to extend the action, advocating for the transfer of younger students to safer environments.

Latest News

