Justice Demanded: Tragic Demise Sparks Probe into Alleged Ragging and Harassment

A tragic incident involving a 19-year-old Dalit student has resulted in a storm of controversy and protest in Himachal Pradesh. The student's death, reportedly linked to ragging, sexual harassment, and caste abuse, has prompted both the state government and the University Grants Commission (UGC) to launch separate inquiries.

The UGC has set up a five-member fact-finding committee following a complaint received via its Anti-Ragging Helpline. This move comes as public outrage mounts and pressures authorities for swift justice. Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has assured severe action against those found guilty, emphasizing the urgent need to address such serious allegations.

The case has triggered significant public demonstrations, including those led by the Ambedkar Mahasabha, demanding justice for the deceased student. In response, both police investigations and committee inquiries are actively examining witness statements and medical evidence to uncover the events leading up to the student's untimely death.

(With inputs from agencies.)