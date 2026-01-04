Educational Crisis in Haryana: Government Failing Future Generations
Congress MP Randeep Singh Surjewala criticized the BJP government for deteriorating Haryana's education system with 29,800 teaching positions vacant, leaving students without teachers for extended periods and overburdening educators with non-teaching tasks, which he claims is leading to poor academic performance and risking the state's future.
Congress MP Randeep Singh Surjewala has accused the BJP government in Haryana of severely damaging the state's education system, placing children's futures in jeopardy.
Surjewala highlighted that over 29,800 teaching positions remain vacant in government schools, affecting educational quality and continuity.
He emphasized that this shortage sees current teachers overloaded with non-teaching responsibilities, leading to students frequently left without guidance in classrooms, thus impacting their academic achievements and threatening the state's future progress.
