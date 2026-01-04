Left Menu

Chhattisgarh's Leading Parental Involvement: A Success Story of 'Pariksha Pe Charcha'

Chhattisgarh has taken the lead in parental participation for the 'Pariksha Pe Charcha 2026' initiative, an effort to make exams stress-free. With over 25 lakh participants from the state, including a significant number of students, teachers, and parents, the success is a testament to collaborative community engagement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Raipur | Updated: 04-01-2026 20:25 IST | Created: 04-01-2026 20:25 IST
Chhattisgarh has emerged as a national leader in parental involvement for the 'Pariksha Pe Charcha 2026', an initiative spearheaded by Prime Minister Narendra Modi aimed at transforming exams into a stress-free experience.

As of now, the state has amassed an impressive 25.16 lakh registrations, including 22.75 lakh students, 1,55,000 teachers, and 81,533 parents. Chhattisgarh currently ranks first in parental participation and fourth in total registrations across India.

The initiative's success in Chhattisgarh is attributed to efforts like district-level review meetings and on-site registration at teacher-training centers. With the registration deadline set for January 11, the state seems poised to hit its target of three million participants, signaling a robust community commitment to educational reform.

