Massive Data Breach: Dutch Telecom Odido Hacked

A cybercriminal group known as 'ShinyHunters' has hacked Dutch telecom Odido, stealing data from 6 million customers. The compromised information includes personal and financial details, which are now being published on the dark web. Odido refused to negotiate with the hackers, despite ongoing threats.

The Dutch telecom company Odido has fallen victim to a major data breach perpetrated by the notorious hacker group, 'ShinyHunters.' In one of the most significant cyberattacks in the Netherlands, Odido confirmed the theft of personal data affecting 6 million customers, including sensitive information such as names, phone numbers, and financial details. The stolen data is being released on the dark web.

Despite the breach's impact, Odido has opted not to negotiate with the cybercriminals or cave in to blackmail demands. The decision was made after consulting with cybersecurity experts and law enforcement authorities. The hacking group has reportedly threatened to release a substantial volume of customer data daily as leverage for ransom.

Authorities, including the Dutch national police, advise against paying ransoms, emphasizing that any payment could fund future cyberattacks without guaranteeing the safe deletion of stolen data. The police investigation into the breach is ongoing, with efforts underway to mitigate the fallout for affected customers.

