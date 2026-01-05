Blending Tradition and Technology: Assam's New Educational Horizon

Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya inaugurated a six-day faculty development programme at Cotton University on Monday. The event titled 'Indian Knowledge System and Artificial Intelligence: A prerequisite blend for 21st Century Education,' is organized by the Inter University Centre for Teacher Education, Varanasi, and Cotton University.

Governor Acharya emphasized the transformative role of teaching, advocating for experiential and field-based learning approaches. He hailed the National Education Policy as pivotal in encouraging teacher research, fostering innovation, and nurturing students with strong moral and intellectual grounding.

Highlighting the convergence of traditional wisdom and modern technology, the governor urged ethical AI use guided by human values. The programme is set to enrich educational practices, promoting collaborative research and innovative teaching, and significantly contributing to a knowledge-based society.

(With inputs from agencies.)