Wild Elephant Rampage in Jharkhand: Six Killed, Trains Disrupted
A wild elephant has killed at least six people, including four family members, in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum district, causing significant disruption and leading to train cancellations. Forest officials have been dispatched to manage the situation and prevent further casualties.
- Country:
- India
A wild elephant rampage in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum district has resulted in the tragic deaths of six individuals, including four members of a single family. The incident unfolded in two separate attacks, according to a senior forest official.
The rogue elephant, notorious for attacking several people in recent days, invaded the Noamundi and Hatgamariah police station areas late Tuesday, confirmed Chaibasa Divisional Forest Officer Aditya Narayan. In addition to the fatalities, four others were injured, intensifying concerns within the community.
Efforts to manage the crisis involve deploying teams of forest officials and experts from West Bengal's Bankura district. Additionally, several local train services have been cancelled due to the elevated risk posed by the roaming elephants, adding to the disruption in the region.
ALSO READ
Tragic Incident: Poisonous Fruit Causes Deaths of Three Children
Nearly 2.89 crore names (18.70 per cent) not included in draft list due to deaths, permanent migration or multiple registrations: UP CEO.
Tragedy in Delhi: Two Unfortunate Deaths Spark Concerns
Hospital Negligence Leads to Tragic Deaths in Kerala
The Silent Emergency: Maternal and Newborn Deaths in Conflict and Humanitarian Settings