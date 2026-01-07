Wild Elephant Rampage in Jharkhand: Six Killed, Trains Disrupted

A wild elephant rampage in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum district has resulted in the tragic deaths of six individuals, including four members of a single family. The incident unfolded in two separate attacks, according to a senior forest official.

The rogue elephant, notorious for attacking several people in recent days, invaded the Noamundi and Hatgamariah police station areas late Tuesday, confirmed Chaibasa Divisional Forest Officer Aditya Narayan. In addition to the fatalities, four others were injured, intensifying concerns within the community.

Efforts to manage the crisis involve deploying teams of forest officials and experts from West Bengal's Bankura district. Additionally, several local train services have been cancelled due to the elevated risk posed by the roaming elephants, adding to the disruption in the region.