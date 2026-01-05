Left Menu

Empowering Futures: Tamil Nadu's Laptop Initiative for Students

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin launched the 'Ulagam Ungal Kaiyil' laptop distribution scheme for college students, emphasizing technology as an opportunity. The initiative aims to distribute 20 lakh laptops to empower students digitally and enhance skills, with Rs 2,000 crore allocated this fiscal year for 10 lakh laptops initially.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 05-01-2026 20:13 IST | Created: 05-01-2026 20:13 IST
Empowering Futures: Tamil Nadu's Laptop Initiative for Students
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin has launched the ambitious 'Ulagam Ungal Kaiyil' scheme, providing free laptops to college students.

This initiative is designed to foster digital empowerment and skill development among the youth, offering them the tools to thrive in a connected world.

Stalin emphasized that the laptops represent an investment in the future of education, with plans to distribute 20 lakh laptops, starting with 10 lakh units this year, backed by a Rs 2,000 crore budget.

TRENDING

1
Powering Jammu & Kashmir's Future: A Minister's Ambitious Tour

Powering Jammu & Kashmir's Future: A Minister's Ambitious Tour

 India
2
German Chancellor Friedrich Merz to visit India from January 12 to 13: MEA.

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz to visit India from January 12 to 13: MEA.

 India
3
Deadly Resurgence: Old Rivalries Ignite Violence in Kurnool

Deadly Resurgence: Old Rivalries Ignite Violence in Kurnool

 India
4
PM Modi will receive German Chancellor Merz in Ahmedabad on January 12: MEA.

PM Modi will receive German Chancellor Merz in Ahmedabad on January 12: MEA.

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How AI is reshaping economic and environmental future of agricultural enterprises

Smart cities bet on AI efficiency, governance still catching up

Trust, not technology, is driving the future of fintech adoption

Cities are drowning in waste and data-driven systems may be the only way out

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026