Empowering Futures: Tamil Nadu's Laptop Initiative for Students

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin has launched the ambitious 'Ulagam Ungal Kaiyil' scheme, providing free laptops to college students.

This initiative is designed to foster digital empowerment and skill development among the youth, offering them the tools to thrive in a connected world.

Stalin emphasized that the laptops represent an investment in the future of education, with plans to distribute 20 lakh laptops, starting with 10 lakh units this year, backed by a Rs 2,000 crore budget.