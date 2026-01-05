Empowering Futures: Tamil Nadu's Laptop Initiative for Students
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin launched the 'Ulagam Ungal Kaiyil' laptop distribution scheme for college students, emphasizing technology as an opportunity. The initiative aims to distribute 20 lakh laptops to empower students digitally and enhance skills, with Rs 2,000 crore allocated this fiscal year for 10 lakh laptops initially.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 05-01-2026 20:13 IST | Created: 05-01-2026 20:13 IST
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin has launched the ambitious 'Ulagam Ungal Kaiyil' scheme, providing free laptops to college students.
This initiative is designed to foster digital empowerment and skill development among the youth, offering them the tools to thrive in a connected world.
Stalin emphasized that the laptops represent an investment in the future of education, with plans to distribute 20 lakh laptops, starting with 10 lakh units this year, backed by a Rs 2,000 crore budget.