Beware of conmen, Goa CM tells government job aspirants

Promising transparency in the recruitment process, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Thursday warned government job aspirants that they should not fall prey to conmen. He was speaking at a function where offer letters were handed to 85 candidates selected for government service in various departments. ''There will be a few conmen who will promise you government jobs for a price. But rest assured that the entire process of recruitment is happening through the Staff Selection Commission which has adopted a transparent process,'' Sawant said.

The CM's statement came against the backdrop of recent instances of cash-for-job scam in the state. All 85 candidates who were given offer letters had successfully cleared computer-based tests of the Staff Selection Commission, Sawant said.

Only qualified and eligible candidates are getting through due to the stringent processes adopted by the Commission, he added.

A candidate learns their score even before leaving the examination hall as the tests are computer-based, and it does not leave any scope for confusion or favouritism, Sawant said.

He also appealed the new government officers to ensure that they contribute to good governance and administration without angling for petty benefits.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)