Left Menu

Beware of conmen, Goa CM tells government job aspirants

Promising transparency in the recruitment process, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Thursday warned government job aspirants that they should not fall prey to conmen. There will be a few conmen who will promise you government jobs for a price.

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 08-01-2026 16:35 IST | Created: 08-01-2026 16:35 IST
Beware of conmen, Goa CM tells government job aspirants
  • Country:
  • India

Promising transparency in the recruitment process, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Thursday warned government job aspirants that they should not fall prey to conmen. He was speaking at a function where offer letters were handed to 85 candidates selected for government service in various departments. ''There will be a few conmen who will promise you government jobs for a price. But rest assured that the entire process of recruitment is happening through the Staff Selection Commission which has adopted a transparent process,'' Sawant said.

The CM's statement came against the backdrop of recent instances of cash-for-job scam in the state. All 85 candidates who were given offer letters had successfully cleared computer-based tests of the Staff Selection Commission, Sawant said.

Only qualified and eligible candidates are getting through due to the stringent processes adopted by the Commission, he added.

A candidate learns their score even before leaving the examination hall as the tests are computer-based, and it does not leave any scope for confusion or favouritism, Sawant said.

He also appealed the new government officers to ensure that they contribute to good governance and administration without angling for petty benefits.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Using a lumpsum calculator to understand one-time investment planning

Using a lumpsum calculator to understand one-time investment planning

 India
2
Passenger traffic at Mumbai airport grows 1.3 pc to 55.5 mn in 2025

Passenger traffic at Mumbai airport grows 1.3 pc to 55.5 mn in 2025

 India
3
Gold, silver futures slide for 2nd straight day on profit booking ahead of US jobs data

Gold, silver futures slide for 2nd straight day on profit booking ahead of U...

 India
4
Ex-Premier League soccer referee Coote gets suspended sentence for indecent image charge

Ex-Premier League soccer referee Coote gets suspended sentence for indecent ...

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Artificial Intelligence Literacy in Nursing Education for Ethical and Clinical Practice

Transforming Wastewater Treatment with AI for Sustainability and Circular Economy Goals

From Information to Acceptance: How Social Research Improves Mpox Response in Europe

Beyond Diamonds: How Structural Bottlenecks Are Holding Back Botswana’s Economic Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026