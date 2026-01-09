Russia's Hypersonic Threat: Oreshnik Missile Raises Global Security Concerns

Russia launched a powerful hypersonic Oreshnik missile at Ukraine near the EU border overnight, intensifying tensions and raising alarms about European security. Kyiv denounced the attack, seeing it as a provocation demanding a global response. Moscow's justification centered on an alleged drone attack against a Putin residence, a claim both Ukraine and the United States deny.

This marks only the second use of the Oreshnik missile in Ukraine, with previous strikes targeting military infrastructure. Moscow reported hitting a drone factory and energy infrastructure, while Ukrainian sources mentioned unspecified targets. The strike resulted in civilian casualties, power outages in Kyiv, and infrastructure damage, including the Qatari embassy.

The attack forms part of broader hostilities involving drones and missiles, with 242 drones and 36 missiles launched. Peace talks continue in Paris, amid disputes and heightened tensions. This missile strike near NATO borders underscores the urgency for a unified international stance against escalation.

(With inputs from agencies.)