Russia's Hypersonic Threat: Oreshnik Missile Raises Global Security Concerns

Russia launched a hypersonic Oreshnik missile at Ukraine near the EU border, raising European security concerns. Moscow justified the strike with refuted claims of a drone attack on Putin. Casualties occurred, and infrastructure was damaged. It demands global responses and impacts ongoing peace talks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-01-2026 15:46 IST | Created: 09-01-2026 15:46 IST
Russia launched a powerful hypersonic Oreshnik missile at Ukraine near the EU border overnight, intensifying tensions and raising alarms about European security. Kyiv denounced the attack, seeing it as a provocation demanding a global response. Moscow's justification centered on an alleged drone attack against a Putin residence, a claim both Ukraine and the United States deny.

This marks only the second use of the Oreshnik missile in Ukraine, with previous strikes targeting military infrastructure. Moscow reported hitting a drone factory and energy infrastructure, while Ukrainian sources mentioned unspecified targets. The strike resulted in civilian casualties, power outages in Kyiv, and infrastructure damage, including the Qatari embassy.

The attack forms part of broader hostilities involving drones and missiles, with 242 drones and 36 missiles launched. Peace talks continue in Paris, amid disputes and heightened tensions. This missile strike near NATO borders underscores the urgency for a unified international stance against escalation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

From Population Growth to Prosperity: How Africa Can Unlock Its Demographic Dividend

Building Health-Promoting Schools in Africa: A Practical Framework for Learning and Care

Regulating AI in the Real World: Why Capacity Building Matters More Than Rules

From Strategy to Safeguards: Assessing Vietnam’s Readiness for Ethical AI Adoption

