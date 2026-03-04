Middle East Turmoil: Oil Prices Surge Amid U.S-Israel-Iran Conflict

Oil prices climbed to new heights on Tuesday, marking the highest since January 2025, as tensions intensified between the U.S., Israel, and Iran. The ongoing conflict has disrupted key energy shipments from the Middle East, sparking fears of a prolonged confrontation and impacting global markets.

Brent crude futures settled at $81.40 a barrel, reflecting a 4.7% increase, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude closed at $74.56. The escalation of military actions, including strikes and retaliations, has affected major oil-exporting regions, contributing to a significant rise in crude prices.

As the situation unfolds, countries like India and Indonesia are seeking alternative energy sources, and shipping routes are being altered to avoid conflict zones. The repercussions have been felt in global gasoline, diesel, and natural gas markets, with prices soaring in response to the instability.

